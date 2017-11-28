C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

Bodden Town Primary hosts Heritage Day

November 27, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Bodden Town Primary School students had a special class last Friday (24 November), learning about Caymanian culture and heritage.
It was heritage day at the school and all classes participated in learning thatch work from making ropes to hats. They also participated in Maypole dances and learning about the catboat and its cultural significance to Cayman. Pupils also got to indulge in traditional foods such as cassava cake and homemade peppermint candies.

“It’s a really good experience for the Cayman students to see their own heritage,” said Year 6 student, Ishmel Jones.
“Amazing stuff that I think is a great part of our culture that at times is missing, and our children need to grow with the spirit and knowing about everything here,” said Hon. Dwayne Seymour, MLA for Bodden Town East.

Hon. Seymour said he would like to see heritage days across all Cayman’s schools at least once a month.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Clean Gas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: