Bodden Town Primary hosts Heritage Day

Bodden Town Primary School students had a special class last Friday (24 November), learning about Caymanian culture and heritage.

It was heritage day at the school and all classes participated in learning thatch work from making ropes to hats. They also participated in Maypole dances and learning about the catboat and its cultural significance to Cayman. Pupils also got to indulge in traditional foods such as cassava cake and homemade peppermint candies.

“It’s a really good experience for the Cayman students to see their own heritage,” said Year 6 student, Ishmel Jones.

“Amazing stuff that I think is a great part of our culture that at times is missing, and our children need to grow with the spirit and knowing about everything here,” said Hon. Dwayne Seymour, MLA for Bodden Town East.

Hon. Seymour said he would like to see heritage days across all Cayman’s schools at least once a month.

