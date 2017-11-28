C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Dirt bike dangers discussed

November 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Dirt bikers are back in the news again and once again street legal riders are facing the heat. Joining Kevin Morales to discuss the issue was Keith Keller from the Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

