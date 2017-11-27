BREAKING NEWS: Cayman Airways flight makes emergency landing

A New York-bound Cayman Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing a short while ago at Owen Roberts International Airport, George Town, according to reports reaching Cayman 27 news.

Details are limited at the moment, but Fire officials tell Cayman 27 they were called in to respond to the emergency landing after the flight’s crew reportedly noticed a drop in pressurization on the plane. The plane, which had about five hours worth of fuel aboard, circled above several times before making the landing.

Around 8.15pm the flight, which is believed to have 121 passengers aboard, touched down safely at ORIA.

All roads leading to the airport were closed off by police as emergency personnel were placed on high alert for the landing.

We reached out to Cayman Airways for more information on the situation and will have more as details come to hand. Do check back for updates and tune in for our 6pm newscast tomorrow for the full story.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

