Dart & Seven Mile Suites Ltd enter into agreement for Comfort Suites

July 12, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Dart and Seven Mile Suites Limited have entered into a purchase agreement to buy the Comfort Suites Seven Mile beach hotel.
In a statement on Friday (12 July) Seven Mile Suites managing director, Gary Rutty said the decision to enter into the agreement “marks a new chapter” for the hotel.

Comfort Suites Seven Mile Beach is a franchise of the Choice Hotels group. Its staff is approximately 90 percent Caymanian.
Dart assures “all existing staff will be offered the opportunity to continue employment under the new ownership.”

https://dart.ky/news/press-release/dart-welcomes-comfort-suites-seven-mile-beach-to-hospitality-portfolio

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

