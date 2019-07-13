Gov’t mulls dedicated Sargassum cleanup team

Government says it plans to continue Sargassum cleanup efforts after the NiCE programme ends.

Infrastructure Minister Hon. Joey Hew said they are considering recruiting a dedicated team to continue the cleanup efforts.

Minister Hew said the government is also working on how best to utilize Sargassum and he said they already have some ideas.

“The Department of Agriculture (DOA) is looking at opportunities to use it for farming whether it be for fertilizer or for livestock feed,” said Mr. Hew.

University of South Florida (USF) scientist Mengqui Wang said government is heading in the right direction when it comes to dealing with Sargassum.

“Animal food, I think that can be a good direction to go as for mitigating the problem. I think it would also be helpful if people can block the Sargassum from reaching the coast,” said Ms. Wang.

Ms. Wang also suggests that there could be opportunities to convert Sargassum into biofuels.

