Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
Crime Culture Environment News

Lobster season starts Friday: DOE says stay within the limits

November 30, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
3 Min Read

The wait is almost over for lobster lovers. 1 December marks the kickoff of the season and the night before, naturally, is lobster season’s eve.

For some, lobster season’s eve is almost like an unofficial holiday – some getting up before the sun to harvest bugs from their favourite spots. The number one piece of advice from the Department of Environment is simple and straight-forward: stay within the limits.

That’s three per person, per day, boats with two or more people on board are allowed six per day. Why the need for these take limits in the open season?

“It’s very important for people to understand that there is a recreational limits, for people to go out, have some fun, get some lobsters for them self. It is not for getting lobster commercially, we do not have enough natural resources to have a commercial lobster fishery like other countries do,” said DOE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell.

He said the limits apply even in the restaurant setting.

A chef handles a live local Caribbean spiny lobster in a cooking demonstration. The DOE said restaurants also must adhere to the limit of three per day and other restrictions.

“If you’ve got a half a dozen sort of live, wet, lobsters running around in your kitchen whether you are a commercial or personal, then that would be illegal,” said Mr. Bothwell.

He told Cayman 27 it’s harder to sniff out illegal lobster once it’s been put on ice.

“Lobster in your freezer looks like a lobster in a freezer, we cannot differentiate between local lobster and imported lobster once it’s just tails in the freezer,” said Mr. Bothwell.

He said that’s why the DOE counts on tips from the public to catch those poaching outside the limits, and the restaurants they supply.

“If people see any poaching going on they just call 911, and they will get the nearest officers, either the marine police or DOE officers to respond,” he said.

Again, the limit is three per person, per day, or six per boat with two or more people aboard. Tails must be at least six inches long. The use of gloves, spears, hook-sticks, and other devices to strike or impale the lobster are off limits. No take is allowed in marine parks, replenishment zones, or other protected areas. No taking of any marine life is permitted at any time on scuba, the one notable exception being lionfish.

Mr. Bothwell said you can call the DOE to report offences or use the anonymous CrimeStoppers hotline at 800-TIPS

Happy lobstering everybody! Check out the DOE’s National Conservation laws & Regulations brochure.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: