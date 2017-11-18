Moxam hopes credibility, business acumen sets him apart as CIFA election looms

As the Cayman Islands Football Association’s elections loom, candidate for the presidency Renard Moxam pulls no punches when describing the state of the association.

“Cayman Football in it’s present state needs a lot of help” says the former Islands Companies owner.

As a former National Programme Director, Moxam says he possesses the right mix of character traits he thinks are lacking in the current leadership.

“I can bring the leadership qualities as need, the organizational leadership that is needed. I can also bring the credibility that is also needed for the sport from the general public.”

The 61-year old says the perception of the association is at all-time low.

“There’s a huge gap in the credibility of the football federation, and that’s massive.”

With CIFA being left out of government’s budget for a third consecutive term, Moxam says the association needs an overhaul in order to attract investors.

“I think that will start an interest putting money back into the sport. They want to know they have credible people across the board running like most non profit organizations.”

In 2015, Moxam’s employ as National Programme Director came during a questionable period of leadership in the association’s history. Moxam says he was a government appointed employee, and wants to set the record straight.

“I’m a respected person. I’m an honorable person. I was never a member of CIFA’s Executive Council, which is the people in my opinion have done things that have been detrimental to the growth of the sport on the island.”

Regardless of hearsay, Moxam says voters need to focus on what’s at stake.

“If we don’t get new leadership, that can change the dynamics, I think perhaps we will stay in the wilderness a bit longer.”

A place no sport wants to be.

