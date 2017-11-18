C3 Pure Fibre
Basketball: Bulls face tough opening day matchup against Bearcats

November 17, 2017
Jordan Armenise
University of Buffalo men’s basketball Head Coach Nate Oats says the Cayman Classic couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s getting close to winter up here in Buffalo, their excited to get down in the warm weather.”

Buffalo is the 2015-2016 Mid-American Conference Champions but draw a tough opening day match up against the University of Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats were the conference runner-ups in the 2016/17 season, finishing the season 30-6.

“We don’t have the greatest opponent in Cincinnati, their going to make life difficult for us the first game. I think it will be good for us to get down there and get three really good games.”

Buffalo and Cincinnati will tip-off at 7:30pm at the John Gray High School Gymnasium. For more information visit caymanislandsclassic.com

The Cayman Classic can be streamed on flosports.com.

 

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

