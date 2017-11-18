Basketball: Bulls face tough opening day matchup against Bearcats

University of Buffalo men’s basketball Head Coach Nate Oats says the Cayman Classic couldn’t come at a better time.

“It’s getting close to winter up here in Buffalo, their excited to get down in the warm weather.”

Buffalo is the 2015-2016 Mid-American Conference Champions but draw a tough opening day match up against the University of Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference. The Bearcats were the conference runner-ups in the 2016/17 season, finishing the season 30-6.

“We don’t have the greatest opponent in Cincinnati, their going to make life difficult for us the first game. I think it will be good for us to get down there and get three really good games.”

Buffalo and Cincinnati will tip-off at 7:30pm at the John Gray High School Gymnasium. For more information visit caymanislandsclassic.com

The Cayman Classic can be streamed on flosports.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

