Cayman 27 has exclusive broadcasting rights to PyeongChang Winter Olympics

Cayman 27 is your official home of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

We’re proud to announce we hold the exclusive broadcasting rights to air the games, which run 9-25 February. Holding the exclusive rights to the games means other cable feeds originating from Canada or the United States will be blacked out.

Cayman’s lone winter Olympian is Dow Travers, who competed in giant slalom in the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympics. He will not compete in 2018.

