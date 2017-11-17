Water Authority Cayman Brac office burgled

Police say they are searching for suspects who broke into a Water Authority office making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.Water Authority officials in Grand Cayman say their Brac office was broken into over the long weekend forcing its temporary closure. Today (16 November) police confirmed the burglary at office saying just before 8am on Tuesday (14 November) they responded the report, they say a quantity of cash was stolen. The Water Authority Brac office was reopened for business yesterday.

