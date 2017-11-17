C3 Pure Fibre
Basketball: O’Garro recalls celebrity guest Adonal Foyle as up and comer

November 16, 2017
Jordan Armenise
As former Golden State Warriors center Adonal Foyle makes his way to Cayman as the celebrity guest for the inaugural ‘Cayman Classic’ basketball tournament, Cayman Islands Basketball Association Technical Director Victor O’Garro recalled the 12-year NBA veteran’s early stages.

“I knew Adonal when he was 6’5″, he played on a team with me. He went up to dunk the ball and a kid grabbed his arm and he still dunked it! I said to his parents ‘if you get this kid a scholarship the sky is the limit, and they did.”

The 6’10 Foyle, who was born in Saint Vincent, spent three years at Colgate University in New York before being drafted 8th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 1997 NBA Draft.

O’Garro, Foyle and Sportsmax CEO Joe Wright will lead a youth basketball camp at the Arts and Recreation Center in Camana Bay Saturday 18 November from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. On Sunday,. Foyle will be at the North Sound Golf Club from noon to 6:00 pm for a meet and greet with the general public.

The Cayman Classic tournament, which features eight division one NCAA basketball teams kicks off Monday at 12:00 pm at the John Gray High School Gymnasium with the University of Louisiana-Lafayette taking on the University of Iowa.

The tournament can be watched online at flosports.com

 

