Island Games: Cayman captures six medals in Gibraltar finale

An already impressive performance by athletes representing the Cayman Islands at the XVIII Island Games was solidified with a six medal haul on the final day Friday (12 July) in Gibraltar.

The day began with Cayman’s national squash players solidifying their dominance over the week, defeating Jersey 5-0 to win gold in the Team Event. Cayman won every gold medal in squash without dropping one single game the entire competition.

“The team is over the moon about their performances this week,” said Cameron Stafford, who won three gold medals. “We are all happy we did our country proud to win six medals and help Cayman get into double digits in the medal tally. Winning individual gold for the first time in my career, and watching my teammates all win gold was really special.”

On the hardwood, Cayman’s national men’s basketball team repeated as gold medalist of the games defeating Saaremaa with a 75-63 win. Cayman went undefeated with a record of 6-0, outscoring the competition 678 to 278.

“Our team was awesome as a whole. We went to the Island Games and we dominated,” said Sammy O’Garro. “Our bench was a real key factor in our success. I am so proud of the development and courage these kids demonstrated. We have a bright future. As for our second gold, we put in hard work as a team, so it feels amazing once again to repeat. We are ready for the next Island Games.”

On the track, Cayman won four medals, led by flag bearer Carl Morgan. After winning silver in long jump, the Island Games triple jump record holder cleared 15.33-metres to win his fourth gold medal in the event all-time. He later teamed with sprinters Michael Smikle, Jeavhon Jackson and Karim Murray to win bronze in the 4×100-metre relay in a time of 42.03. The women’s 4×100 relay would also medal on Friday, as the team of Danneika Lyn, Aijah Lewis, Pearl Morgan and Danielle Bailey won silver with a time of 47.99.

Cayman finished the day with an impressive performance by the men’s 4×400-metre relay team, as the quartet of Sherlock Brooks, Smikle, Jackson and Murray set a new national record clocking 3;13.77 to win silver, smashing the record of 3:16.92 from 2007.

Overall, the Cayman Islands finished seventh in the medal table with 11 gold, 10 silver and 9 bronze.

Other Day Seven results:

Tennis

Women Doubles Plate Finals

W. Wilkinson/L Fullerton (CAY) def I. Roark/J. Wilkinson 6-1, 7-5

Men’s Plate Finals

C. Theaker (CAY) def B. Ferbache (GUE) 6-0, 6-3

