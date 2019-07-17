Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Cayman gets set for CONCACAF Olympic qualifiers prelims

July 16, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Cayman’s national men’s football team is set to take the pitch later this month.
The Truman Bodden sports complex will serve as host for a preliminary round of CONCACAF men’s football Olympic qualifying.
Cayman will face Grenada next Wednesday (24 July) before playing Haiti on 28 July.
The winner of the group will play in one of two play-in games for the Caribbean.
The winners of those play-in matches will go through to the main draw of CONCACAF Olympic qualifying.
In the most recent FIFA Coca-Cola world rankings.

Cayman is ranked 205 out of 211 teams.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: