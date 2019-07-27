Golf: Cayman gets three top-five finishes at Jr. Caribbean Championships

Amateur golfers representing the Cayman Islands scored three top-five performances Friday (26 July) after the third and final round of the 23rd Junior Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships at the Albany Golf Course in Nassau Bahamas.

Leading by three strokes after two rounds, 15-year old Justin Hastings shot a final round +3 over par to finish +8 over for the tournament, good for second place and two strokes back of eventual winner Gustavo Badillo of Puerto Rico who was -2 under par on the day.

Competing in the Boys Under-18 division, last year’s Under-15 champion Aaron Jarvis shot a final round +1 over to finish +4 over for the tournament and third overall, six strokes behind winner Justin Burrows of Jamaica who was the only golfer to finish under-par for the tournament at-2 under.

Last year’s Under-11-13 Girls champion Holly McLean shot +6 over for the day to finish fourth overall in the Girls Under-15 division at +11 over. Bahamas Sophie Anand finished +2 over par for the tournament for the victory.

Other golfers included Sam McLean (9th, +61, Boys 11-13), Andrew Hastings (9th, +38, Boys U15), Todd Purton (10th, +41, Boys U15), Thomas Dickens (T12th, +56, Boys U15) and Lauren Needham (+31, T5th, Girls U15).

View all the results here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

