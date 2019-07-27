Hurley’s Media Sales
Sports

Gymnastics: Cayman wins nine medals at Inter-Island Games

July 26, 2019
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Amateur junior gymnasts representing the Cayman Islands won nine medals Thursday (26 July) on Douglas, Isle of Man at the Inter-Island Games.

The team was led by junior boys standout Kaleb Woolaver who took gold in five events including floor, rings, vault, parallel bars, and high bar. Senior Boys Igor Magalhaes added three medals including silver in both the rings and vault and bronze on the floor. Karthik Adapa won bronze in the senior boys parallel bars.

The Inter-Island Games is a satellite competition event in association to the  XVIII NatWest Island Games, in Gibraltar.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – July 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Face & Body
%d bloggers like this: