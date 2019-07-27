Swimming: Youth trio continue competition at FINA World Championships

Cayman’s youth contingent continued competitive individual swimming this week at the 18th FINA Long Course World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

On Friday (26 July) 19-year-old Lauren Hew clocked 59.57 in the women’s 100 freestyle, good for 56th overall. Hew will swim in the 50-freestyle Saturday (27 July).

On Monday (22 July), Crooks swam a personal best in the 200-freestyle clocking 1:56.33, good for 59th overall. He would follow that performance on Wednesday (24 July) with a second personal best in the men’s 100 freestyle swimming 52.36, knocking 0.88 seconds off his seed time.

After finishing 41st on Sunday (21 July) in the women’s 400-freestyle with a time of 4:38.17, 14-year-old Raya Embury Brown will swim in her second individual event Friday competing in the 800-free. Olympian Brett Fraser will also swim Friday in the 50-metre freestyle.

All four will compete Saturday in the 4×100-metre freestyle relay.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

