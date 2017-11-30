Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
Culture News

National Gallery driving the arts forward with Porsche auction

November 29, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is hoping to drive the arts into the future by auctioning a turbo-charged Porsche Magan.

The car is one-of-a-kind on the island, donated by National Gallery chairperson Susan Olde to help raise funds that deliver the organisation’s educational programmes. The winning bidder will be able to drive it home after this Friday’s (1 December) gala event, the Infinity Ball.

“When we were looking at the theme for this year, we really wanted to celebrate the 20 years that we’ve accomplished, all that has happened, but of course for us, we are always looking forward,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart.

The auction closes at 5 PM Thursday, 30 November 2017.

The winner will be announced at the Gala dinner on Friday, 1 December 2017. If you haven’t yet secured your ticket for the dinner, you still have time to purchase them by calling the NGCI Events team at (345) 945 8111.

All proceeds go to the National Gallery.

This year we celebrate 20 years of promoting, preserving and developing the arts in the Cayman Islands.

Please note there is a reserve price of US$55,000/CI$45,000 for the car. Your bid will be anonymous.

For more information on the fundraising event, email events@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: