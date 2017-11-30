National Gallery driving the arts forward with Porsche auction

The National Gallery of the Cayman Islands is hoping to drive the arts into the future by auctioning a turbo-charged Porsche Magan.

The car is one-of-a-kind on the island, donated by National Gallery chairperson Susan Olde to help raise funds that deliver the organisation’s educational programmes. The winning bidder will be able to drive it home after this Friday’s (1 December) gala event, the Infinity Ball.

“When we were looking at the theme for this year, we really wanted to celebrate the 20 years that we’ve accomplished, all that has happened, but of course for us, we are always looking forward,” said National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart.

The auction closes at 5 PM Thursday, 30 November 2017.

The winner will be announced at the Gala dinner on Friday, 1 December 2017. If you haven’t yet secured your ticket for the dinner, you still have time to purchase them by calling the NGCI Events team at (345) 945 8111.

All proceeds go to the National Gallery.

This year we celebrate 20 years of promoting, preserving and developing the arts in the Cayman Islands.

Please note there is a reserve price of US$55,000/CI$45,000 for the car. Your bid will be anonymous.

For more information on the fundraising event, email events@nationalgallery.org.ky or call (345) 945 8111.

