Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly is back home. Tonight Ms Conolly, fresh from the Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, sat down Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to share her experiences and what’s next for her.
-
Miss Cayman shares her pageant experiences
November 29, 2017
1 Min Read
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
