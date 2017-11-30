Parade of Lights
Miss Cayman shares her pageant experiences

November 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly is back home. Tonight Ms Conolly, fresh from the Miss Universe Pageant in Las Vegas, sat down Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales to share her experiences and what’s next for her.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

