NICE participants block business

Not everyone was thrilled with today’s NICE programme turn out, as those at a nearby business say some people impeding their ability to work.

Those with Maedac Supply say their entrances were blocked by cars parked along the side of the road, employees say this is not the first time this has happened and wish registrants would not park in their lot, as there’s heavy equipment in use.

“Let us know so we could plan for it better and then maybe a little security for here to not hinder the operations over here, because the roads get blocked and people are walking as if it is a regular park,” said Jocelyn DaCosta from Maedac Supply.

Those with Maedac later in the day say they were able to get many of those cars moved, resolving the situation.

