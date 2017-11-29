C3 Pure Fibre
MLA aids constituency with job seeking

November 28, 2017
Philipp Richter
One lawmaker put his day’s focus into making sure constituents could make it to the NICE programme registration.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan opened his George Town office early this morning to help get residents signed up. He provided a bus to get some those without transportation to the Lions so they could participate and register to the programme.

“Every constituent has a group of people who may not have transport or need assistance in some capacity with paperwork and as a representative that’s my job to help them in any capacity that I can,” said MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan says over 65 people came to his office this morning to register as he had brought the forms to his office.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

