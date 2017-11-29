MLA aids constituency with job seeking

One lawmaker put his day’s focus into making sure constituents could make it to the NICE programme registration.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan opened his George Town office early this morning to help get residents signed up. He provided a bus to get some those without transportation to the Lions so they could participate and register to the programme.

“Every constituent has a group of people who may not have transport or need assistance in some capacity with paperwork and as a representative that’s my job to help them in any capacity that I can,” said MLA for George Town Central, Kenneth Bryan.

Mr. Bryan says over 65 people came to his office this morning to register as he had brought the forms to his office.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

