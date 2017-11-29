Premier meets with May, other OT leaders as JMC meeting begins

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin Tuesday (28 November) met with British Prime Minister Theresa May and other regional leaders at the start of their annual Joint Ministerial Council meeting.

There, Ms. May said the UK would commit an additional £70 million (US $93.5 million) to go toward recovery efforts for territories impacted by this season’s hurricanes. She said up to £300 million (US $400 million) in loan guarantees would be made available as well.

Financial services business was also discussed and Mr. McLaughlin thanked the UK for work being done on behalf of Overseas Territories regarding the European Union list of non-cooperative countries, according to a statement from the Premier’s Office. Mr. McLaughlin pointed out the strides in transparency that have been made by the Cayman Islands.

Following the meeting with the Prime Minister, the Premier, Financial Services and Home Affairs Minister Hon. Tara Rivers and the Cayman delegation attended the JMC meeting at Lancaster House.

