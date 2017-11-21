NICE Programme starts back up for third year

Unemployed Caymanians and their spouses are once again being offered the chance for temporary work as the holiday season nears. For the third year, Government is holding its National Community Enhancement Programme, also known as the NICE programme. While it’s meant to help tide people over around Christmas time, Government Management Support Advisor Peter Gough says it has and can lead to much more. He said ” But we have also recognized and we have done certain people that were in the programme last year have been able to gain full-time employment with DEH or Public Works” .

The registration for the NICE programme will take place on November 28th at the Lion Centre starting at 9am.

