Police say 16-year-old Roseanna Redden has been located.

The RCIPS last week issued a statement Thursday (16 November) saying Ms. Redden had been missing since since Tuesday (14 November).

In a press release issued today, police say she has been found and is in good health.

This is at least the third time Ms. Redden has been reported missing in the last two years.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print