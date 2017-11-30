Parade of Lights
Pests threaten to play Grinch with Christmas tree imports

November 29, 2017
Joe Avary
The Christmas tree sets the scene for many families’ most-cherished holiday memories, but insects discovered by DOA inspectors are threatening to play “Grinch” with this year’s seasonal imports.

The Department of Agriculture told Cayman 27 routine inspections have netted multiple species of pests in every incoming shipment of Christmas trees, impacting some 2,400 trees in total.

The remedy: treating the trees with a fog spray to kill the offending insects.

As of Wednesday(29 November) afternoon, the treatment appears to be working.

The DOA said as of this afternoon portions of multiple shipments to four importers have been re-inspected, cleared and released.

The DOA told Cayman 27 six 40-foot containers of trees have been imported, each believed to hold around 400 trees.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

