Health City hosts free bone density exams

November 29, 2017
Philipp Richter
To honor World Radiography Day, Health City is hosting a free bone density scan tomorrow, 30 November.

Dr. Sharath Murthy, Head of Radiology for Health City, says bone density scans will show patients how strong their bones are and can also indicate if people are at risk for the bone disease Osteoporosis.

“So once they know that the bones are strong, so they can actually go on and have the same routine lifestyles, but once they come back their bones are weak, so it’s a red alert so they have to get other blood tests done,” said Dr. Murthy.

World Radiology Day is observed on 8 November.

To book an appointment, please call 526-2133.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

