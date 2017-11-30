Health City hosts free bone density exams

To honor World Radiography Day, Health City is hosting a free bone density scan tomorrow, 30 November.

Dr. Sharath Murthy, Head of Radiology for Health City, says bone density scans will show patients how strong their bones are and can also indicate if people are at risk for the bone disease Osteoporosis.

“So once they know that the bones are strong, so they can actually go on and have the same routine lifestyles, but once they come back their bones are weak, so it’s a red alert so they have to get other blood tests done,” said Dr. Murthy.

World Radiology Day is observed on 8 November.

To book an appointment, please call 526-2133.

