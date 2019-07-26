Caribbean Airlines approved: Set to begin Jamaica to Cayman flights soon

Caribbean Airlines gets the green light to fly the Jamaica-Cayman route.

The Trinidad and Tobago-based airline told Cayman 27 it received permission to operate here.

Caribbean Airlines Head of Corporate Communications Dionne Ligour, in a statement to Cayman 27, said the airlines it will be running non-stop flights twice weekly.

The flag carrier for T&T and Jamaica, she said, will use its Boeing 737 800 next-generation aircraft with a seating capacity of 150 for the route.

Cayman Islands Aviation Authority (CAA) Director-General Richard Smith confirmed the approval.

In response to Cayman 27 queries, Mr. Smith said the airline has permission to operate from 14 July until 13 January 2020, as it requested.

“Caribbean Airlines is the airlines of the peoples of Trinidad & Tobago and Jamaica and has been designated by the Government of Jamaica to operate flights between Kingston, Jamaica and Grand Cayman. Permission for the operation of such flights is authorised in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United Kingdom Government and the Jamaica Government,” his statement read.

“They have the option of obtaining permission for flights year-round. It is understood that they will commence operations mid-October,” his statement added.

Ms. Ligoure said an official announcement will be made on when flights will commence.

Mr. Smith added, “There are no stipulations on the number of flights they (CAL) may operate on a daily or weekly basis.”

Ms. Ligoure said the addition of the Jamaica Cayman route is part of its overall plan for its northern hub.

“Caribbean Airlines mission is to provide an unrivaled network which connects the entire Caribbean region and the Diaspora,” she said.

Read more below:

For example, on August 02, 2019, subject to approval by the Trinidad and Tobago Civil Aviation Authority (TTCAA) Caribbean Airlines will launch service between Trinidad and Tobago and Curacao. The proposed schedule is a twice weekly service on Monday and Friday.

To your question, in keeping with our ambition to expand the northern hub in Jamaica, in April, Caribbean Airlines introduced twice weekly non-stop service between Jamaica and Barbados.

Further, in response to feedback from our customers and in keeping with our mission to connect the region, we sought permission to provide service between Kingston, Jamaica and Grand Cayman. These flights will operate twice per week, for the duration of our permission.

Additionally, subject to final approval by the Instituto de Aeronáutica Civil de Cuba, Caribbean Airlines will soon commence twice-weekly service between Kingston, Jamaica and Havana, Cuba.

As a northern hub, Kingston would allow not just more destinations for Jamaican passengers, but would be the central point for people from these new destinations to connect to other Caribbean Airlines flights, to airports in North America or the Caribbean.

