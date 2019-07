Two men remain in stable condition at the hospital Thursday (25 July) after an early morning stabbing on Mary St.

Police said the incident happened at around 5:30 a.m.

Police said the two men taken to hospital with stab wounds sustained non-life threatening injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222.

https://www.rcips.ky/serious-assault-at-liquor-license-premises-on-mary-street-25-july

