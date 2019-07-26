Driver detained for DUI after collision on Crewe Road

A Bodden Town man remains on bail on suspicion of drunk driving and other charges.

It follows a collision Wednesday (24 July) night.

Police said it happened on Crewe Road between Clarence Drive and Belmont Close.

The 28-year-old-man was driving a truck when he lost control and ran into a chain-link fence and then into a brick wall on two separate residences.

Police said the man’s blood-alcohol level was double the legal limit.

He was arrested on driving under the influence of alcohol, as well as, careless driving.

The driver was not injured.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision.

Just about 11:20 p.m. yesterday, 24 July, police attended a report of a motor vehicle collision that took place on Crewe Road, George Town, between Clarence Drive and Belmont Close.

A white Ford F-150 Truck was being driven by a 28-year-old-man of Bodden Town, when the driver of the vehicle lost control and ran into a chain-link fence and wall belonging to two separate residences on Crewe Road.

The man did not complain of any injuries to the police and no other vehicles or persons were involved in the collision.

The man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol following a roadside breath test, as well as several other driving offenses, including driving without insurance and careless driving.

After being booked into custody, an intoxication test was carried out and the results were .212, over double the legal limit.

The man was later bailed pending further investigations.

