Conolly gets hero’s welcome after Miss Universe contest

November 29, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Jubilant scenes erupted at the airport last night (28 November) as Miss Cayman Islands Anika Conolly returned home from Las Vegas.
On Sunday (26 November) Miss Conolly competed in the Miss Universe pageant where she faced some of the most beautiful women in the world.
Upon her return home, she was welcomed by friends and family, as well as, Government councilors David Wight and Barbara Conolly. She was presented with a bouquet and lots of hugs and kisses from supporters.

