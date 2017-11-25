Shoppers scoop up Black Friday sales

Hundreds gathered outside of Priced Right on Black Friday (24 November) to be the first to enter and scramble for savings some gathering as early as 2am. Just before opening, store manager Derek Lee Pack says his team was ready. He said, “We have more supply staff than we really need, we have over catered for staff on the floor as well as at the registers like I said whenever any of the cashers go on break there will be another cashier to take over so all registers will be open all day staff in their positions for the big moment.”

Within minutes the store was flooded with shoppers – maneuvering around the store wasn’t easy. Despite the chaos, Fosters Food Fair managing Director Woody Foster said this is what he prepared for. He said, ” It was we have expected it this is our 3rd one, we are pretty good at managing the control we bring in our senior managers we have extra security on staff and we change up things to keep it as orderly as possible and I think things are going quite well.” The added chaos of Black Friday – the biggest shopping day of the year – means that sometimes companies may lose profits from damaged items. Mr Foster said through thorough planning and preparation the company does not expect any losses. For those who missed the Black Friday rush this morning no need to fear many sales will be going on throughout the weekend and into next week.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

