C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Prospect MLA weighs in on garbage situation

November 24, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

One MLA says there’s more to the current garbage collection situation.

Prospect legislator Austin Harris addressed the issue last night at the prospect community meeting, he says there is a mix of stories between government agencies.

“The difference of opinion between the department of environmental health and the d-v-e-s in terms of where the problem lies and while we continue to explore, investigate to see if we can identify where, pardon the pun, but where that bottle neck is coming from,” said MLA for Prospect, Austin Harris.

Last night Department of Vehicles & Equipment Services Director Richard Simms told residents only two garbage trucks get repaired at a time and the Department of Environmental Health still has more trucks available to it in its fleet.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: