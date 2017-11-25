C3 Pure Fibre
Health Minister approves purchase of 4 more garbage trucks

November 24, 2017
Joe Avary
The Ministry of Health told Cayman 27 broken equipment is to blame for recent garbage collection delays, and the DEH has plans to catch up with collections over the weekend.

Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the Department of Environmental Health has been battling a barrage of equipment failures with its rear-end loader trucks.

“We are constantly trying to overcome the failures of our equipment, hence the reason I approved four more rear-end garbage trucks to be purchased to double our complement,” said Mr. Seymour.

Meanwhile, the ministry told Cayman 27 a crackdown on overtime at the DEH reported yesterday (23 November) won’t impact their efforts to catch up on collections. The ministry said it plans to be back on track by Monday.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

