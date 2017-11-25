Health Minister approves purchase of 4 more garbage trucks

The Ministry of Health told Cayman 27 broken equipment is to blame for recent garbage collection delays, and the DEH has plans to catch up with collections over the weekend.

Minister Hon. Dwayne Seymour said the Department of Environmental Health has been battling a barrage of equipment failures with its rear-end loader trucks.

“We are constantly trying to overcome the failures of our equipment, hence the reason I approved four more rear-end garbage trucks to be purchased to double our complement,” said Mr. Seymour.

Meanwhile, the ministry told Cayman 27 a crackdown on overtime at the DEH reported yesterday (23 November) won’t impact their efforts to catch up on collections. The ministry said it plans to be back on track by Monday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

