Top Story: Child Abuse Awareness

November 16, 2017
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Tonight Felicia Robinson, Director of the Department of Children and Family Services, joined Kevin Morales to talk about World Day for the prevention of child abuse and the three-day exposition that the agency has put on, in hopes of informing the greater public on what is abuse and how can it be stopped.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

