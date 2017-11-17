Tonight Felicia Robinson, Director of the Department of Children and Family Services, joined Kevin Morales to talk about World Day for the prevention of child abuse and the three-day exposition that the agency has put on, in hopes of informing the greater public on what is abuse and how can it be stopped.
-
Top Story: Child Abuse Awareness
November 16, 2017
1 Min Read
