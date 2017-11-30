UPDATE: Relatives identify missing boater in photo; police say reports of discovery unconfirmed

Police are guarded Thursday (30 November) on confirming reports that missing boater Thomas Bush of North Side, age 30, and another man have been found alive by a Honduran fishing vessel. This even as relatives of Mr. Bush confirmed to Cayman 27 photos circulating on social media are that of the missing man. He is the one clad in the white shirt on the right.

“I feel so good about it because, you know, family members was worried and everything and feel a way and, you know, feel depressed and his mother was feeling so down,” Mr. Bush’s stepfather Kevin Lumsden told Cayman 27. “So as I hear the news yesterday I feel so good about that because, you know, I know how the sea life really goes out there, you know. So I really give thanks all is fine. We haven’t (sic) heard from him as yet but we’ve got pictures of him and are sure that he’s found. So we really give thanks and appreciate the way it has worked out.”

Today (30 November) the RCIPS issued a brief statement on the matter which said, it “is in the course of confirming these reports with the family of Mr. Bush and the Honduran authorities.”

However the police made it clear the report “remains officially unconfirmed at this time.”

Mr. Bush and an unidentified man left Cayman in a 28-foot canoe on 25 October. They have not been heard from since.

A source tells Cayman 27 the men were found in a drifting vessel roughly 150 miles west north-west of Guaranja, in the Bay Islands.

