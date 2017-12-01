Robbery outside Digicel on North Church Street

A lone thief makes off with an undisclosed quantity of cash during a robbery outside the Digicel store on North Church Street, George Town last night (29 November.)

Police say around 7 pm an employee of the store was accosted by a man brandishing what appeared to be a gun.

The man took the employee’s backpack which contained a quantity of cash from the store and some personal items.

The suspect fled.

Police say no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as being around 5’7″ and is of medium build. He was wearing a long sleeve hoody with a cloth tied around his face and gloves on both hands.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the police tip line on 949-7777.

