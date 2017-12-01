Flow – Double Data Christmas
Eastern district MLAs to meet with cops on crime

November 30, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders says he and MLAs from the Eastern districts plans to meet with police tomorrow (1 December) to address the recent spate of break-ins and attempted break-ins in their area. The MLAs are meeting with police at the LA to discuss crime plans for communities in their areas.

Last night (November 29) we brought you a story of an attempted break-in at a home in Swallow Lakes and the concerns of residents there. Mr. Saunders, the MLA for the area, said he is concerned by what he sees as a growing trend.
“What really scares me the most about these burglaries is the fact that they are being done when people are home and that in itself is a different escalation of crime in Cayman in itself. Before just being home was a deterrence to people wanting to break into your homes, but when people are showing up at people’s homes at 4 o’clock in the morning, this is definitely an issue,” Mr. Saunders said.
Mr. Saunders said he is working with residents to form a neighbourhood watch group. That issue, as well as, police resources in the Eastern districts will be among topics up for discussion when MLAs meet with high-ranking officers.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

