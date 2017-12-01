Second accused in boat rape case makes court appearance

The second suspect in a case of rape that occurred on a boat appeared in court today (30 November.)

Police say West Bay resident Moises Bush raped a 53-year-old West Bay woman.

Mr. Bush appeared today where the court heard how they invited the woman for a fishing trip.

She told police she found them smoking crack cocaine and wanted to leave. Instead, both men allegedly began to assault her for several hours.

The other suspect, Bruce Bush, appeared in court Monday (27 November.) Moises received bail and is set to return to Grand Court 8 December.

