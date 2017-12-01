Sugar Glider duo back in court

Also in court, the Sugar Glider saga continues today (30 November) Jimel McLean and Sabrina Walton both appeared in Summary Court on charges of the misuse of Animal Laws.

Their bail has been extended and the two are set to return to court 11 January, where it is expected lengthy legal arguments about the matter will be presented.

The two were arrested in June after allegedly bringing the animal to the island on a Cayman Airways flight.

Mr. McLean is the son of East End MLA Arden McLean.

What exactly happened to the Sugar Glider is still unknown.

The DOA has refused to answer a Cayman 27 Freedom of Information request seeking that information.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

