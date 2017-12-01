No Gov’t funding for dirt bike track in 2018-2019 financial year

President of the Cayman Hot Rod Association Joseph Powell says during this year’s election, he had great expectations that the dirt bike track called for by many riders would be granted funding, However today (30 November) the Sports Ministry confirmed to Cayman 27, this is not going to happen anytime soon.

Mr. Powell said there were frequent site visits with politicians like then Sports Minister Osbourne Bodden. But after he lost the election, the project went cold. He said the Association plans to build the track despite government’s position.

“We’ve been calling them on the phone, we got no answer, nobody answers us, until the guys went on the road with all of the bikes, must have been around 200 bikes, then we got a call to go and sit down to a meeting with the police,” said President Powell.

Responding to queries for Cayman 2-7 the Sports Ministry said it could not speak to promises during the election, but “we can confirm that there are currently no funds allocated in 20-18/20-19.”

