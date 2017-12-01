Police gearing up for another Ride Out event with illegal bikes

Police say they’ve received information that another Ride Out event similar to the one Sunday (19 November) that sparked debate on the issue of dirt bikes could happen this Sunday (3 December) coming.

The RCIPS believes an event using unlicensed and uninsured bikes on public roadways is likely being planned for 3 December, according to a police press release.

They say they have a strategic plan to respond to it and those breaking the law will be prosecuted.

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne is quoted in a statement released Thursday (30 November) as saying:

“What occurred last Sunday was a deplorable public spectacle by an exhibitionist rogue element within the larger law-abiding motorbiking community.

“These rogue bikers demonstrated that they have no regard for their safety or for the safety of anyone else.

“It has been established, however, that a whole range of people participated in the event, male and female, youths and adults. And not everyone rode dangerously or illegally and not all bikes were unregistered or uninsured.”

