Police gearing up for another Ride Out event with illegal bikes

November 30, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police say they’ve received information that another Ride Out event similar to the one Sunday (19 November) that sparked debate on the issue of dirt bikes could happen this Sunday (3 December) coming.

The RCIPS believes an event using unlicensed and uninsured bikes on public roadways is likely being planned for 3 December, according to a police press release. 

They say they have a strategic plan to respond to it and those breaking the law will be prosecuted. 

Commissioner of Police Derek Byrne is quoted in a statement released Thursday (30 November) as saying:

“What occurred last Sunday was a deplorable public spectacle by an exhibitionist rogue element within the larger law-abiding motorbiking community.

“These rogue bikers demonstrated that they have no regard for their safety or for the safety of anyone else.

“It has been established, however, that a whole range of people participated in the event, male and female, youths and adults. And not everyone rode dangerously or illegally and not all bikes were unregistered or uninsured.”

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

