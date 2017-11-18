West Bay Road closures to continue into the weekend

Nightly closures at West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will continue into Sunday (19 November.) The closures were expected to end on Thursday (16 November,) but Dart announced continued closures today to facilitate the installation of the West Bay Road Underpass beams for the approved section of the roadway. The road closure will continue through the weekend, beginning at 10pm nightly and reopening at 6am. Residents and employees and customers of businesses operating in the road closure zone will continue to have access, gaining entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass.

