Nightly closures at West Bay Road between Lawrence Boulevard and the Galleria Roundabout will continue into Sunday (19 November.) The closures were expected to end on Thursday (16 November,) but Dart announced continued closures today to facilitate the installation of the West Bay Road Underpass beams for the approved section of the roadway. The road closure will continue through the weekend, beginning at 10pm nightly and reopening at 6am. Residents and employees and customers of businesses operating in the road closure zone will continue to have access, gaining entry from the Galleria Roundabout for properties and businesses north of the underpass and from the Lawrence Boulevard entrance for those south of the underpass.
West Bay Road closures to continue into the weekend
November 17, 2017
1 Min Read
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
