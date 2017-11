The National Roads Authority will begin road works on a stretch of West Bay Road expected to last more than a week.

The NRA says the stretch of West Bay Road between Marsh Road and Cemetary Road will be under construction to improve road surface and drainage.

It will not be closed but the NRA is asking the public to take Esterley Tibbetts Highway between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The construction is expected to last through Thursday 30 November.

