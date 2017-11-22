C3 Pure Fibre
Cayman represented by Truman Bodden Law students in ACLI competition abroad

November 21, 2017
Felicia Rankin
Students at the Truman Bodden Law School recently represented the Cayman Islands at the American-Caribbean Law Initiative in Florida.

Cayman’s team for the moot competition consisted of second and third year students who were proud to be ambassadors for the island and took it as a learning experience.

“It helps us engage in practical matters. It gives us a whole new perspective because we’re dealing with different jurisdictions, different types of law but it’s also good for the Cayman Islands as a nation because it enables us to really promote ourselves and show that we are a center of educational excellence,”said competitor Hadleigh Roberts.

Cayman is set to host the next ACLI in 2019.

