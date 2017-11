What’s your favorite? The Tilt-a-Whirl, The Cliff-Hanger, Gravitron?

No matter what type of ride you like, it appears we’re one step closer to Cayman Carnival as several tonnes of equipment were loaded off containers Monday (21 November).

The equipment is set to be erected at the lot just north of Cost-U-Less.

Carnival opening night is 1 December and it runs through January.

