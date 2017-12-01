Parade of Lights
Winter Carnival set for opening after ride inspections

November 30, 2017
Joe Avary
The 23-year wait for the return of Cayman Winter Carnival is almost over. Event director Matthew Leslie told Cayman 27 all systems are go for its opening weekend.

You may have noticed rides like the Skyfall towering over the festival grounds just to the north of Governor’s Square.

Mr. Leslie said an inspector poured over every ride, and have given each the stamp of approval. He told Cayman 27 while the ultimate objective of the Winter Carnival is providing a fun family atmosphere, he said safety is not overlooked.

“Everything was inspected, anything that needed to be adjusted, whether it was just changing some oil or changing a hitch or anything, was all done, everything was compiled with, everything was approved,” said Mr. Leslie.

The Winter Carnival is set to open Friday 1 December.

Mr. Leslie said there will be free shuttle service from two remote parking areas, Safe Haven and Public Beach.

Joe Avary

