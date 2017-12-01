End of Movember, counselor promotes addressing mental health

Today marks the end of Movember, the month dedicated to promoting men’s physical and mental health.

Counselor Terry Delaney says men in today’s society are dealing with more pressure than in the past and that is from finances, to changes in gender roles and they are having an issue with coping with those stresses and anxiety attached to those issues and that can make them turn to substance abuse.

Mr. Delaney says that men have a hard time expressing emotion because of being raised with the belief that men don’t have emotion.

“Depression, especially anxiety, things of that nature are there and so people have a hard time dealing with that, especially men when their role has been be the stoic, strong almost macho individual,” said Counselor, Terry Delaney.

