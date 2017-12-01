Parade of Lights
Flow – Double Data Christmas
News

End of Movember, counselor promotes addressing mental health

November 30, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Today marks the end of Movember, the month dedicated to promoting men’s physical and mental health.

Counselor Terry Delaney says men in today’s society are dealing with more pressure than in the past and that is from finances, to changes in gender roles and they are having an issue with coping with those stresses and anxiety attached to those issues and that can make them turn to substance abuse.

Mr. Delaney says that men have a hard time expressing emotion because of being raised with the belief that men don’t have emotion.

“Depression, especially anxiety, things of that nature are there and so people have a hard time dealing with that, especially men when their role has been be the stoic, strong almost macho individual,” said Counselor, Terry Delaney.

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: