Flow – Prepaid Combo Plan
Cayman 27 Holiday Greeting
Sports

2017 Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for July and August

December 27, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Sports in Cayman for July and August began with Cayman Netball hosting Canada in a three day international series. Academy Sports Club sent six teams to the Schwan’s USA Cup, while Jamal Walton broke the 400 meter national record for the second time, qualifying him for the IAAF World Championships in London. Let’s take a look at two more months of sports for the year 2017!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Christmas Sweepstakes
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
BritCay
AI

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: