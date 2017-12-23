May and June saw Cayman’s Jamal Walton set two Cayman Islands national records on the track, while the Under-15 Youth Football Cup with make it’s return. The 2017 general elections saw Hon. Julianna O’Connor-Conolly would be appointed as the new Minister of Sports in Cayman. Let’s take a look at two more months of sports in 2017!
-
2017 Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for May and June
December 22, 2017
1 Min Read
