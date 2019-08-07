Football: Tognazzo shines in scoreless draw at CONCACAF U15 Championships

The Boys Under-15 national football team continued to play stingy defense Tuesday (6 August) settling for a goalless draw versus Nicaragua at the CONCACAF Boys Under-15 Championships at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

After a win versus Bahamas Monday (5 August), Cayman is tied with Nicaragua atop their Division Two group with four points. Nicaragua opened the tournament with a 3-0 win over Guyana.

“Gabrielle (Dell’Oglio) took an amazing shot on goal that forced the Nicaraguan goalkeeper to punch the ball over the bar,” said goalkeeper coach Miguel Pitta. “Nathan (Ebanks-Campbell) came into the game in the second half as our center back, and did an amazing job holding the Nicaraguan strikers at bay.”

Cayman has yet to surrender a goal in two games thanks to stellar play in net from goalkeeper Andrea Tognazzo who made a key stop on a Nicaragua penalty kick to help ensure the single point.

“Andrea was amazing,” said Pitta. “He had a few great saves during the game to keep us in it. It kept the boys going. He was voted as the Most Valuable Player for the game by the coaches and the rest of the team.”

With one game remaining in the qualification stage Thursday (8 August) versus Guyana, Cayman is positioned well to advance to the knockout stage as one of the group’s top two teams. Nicaragua will play Bahamas in the final qualifying game.

“The whole team over all played amazing,” said Pitta. “They played their hearts out and fought to the last whistle. They are making the coaches, and the whole Cayman Islands proud.”

View the results here.

(Photo: CONCACAF)

