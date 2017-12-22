The months of March and April saw plenty of sports highlights in Cayman. Cayman Cricket hosted West Indies cricketers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes, while the first ever eSports competition took place with ‘Gamers Bay’. Cayman’s amateur swimmers delivered a record performance winning 47 medals at the 2017 CARIFTA Games. Let’s take a look two more exciting months of sports in 2017!
2017 Year in Review: Sports in Cayman for March and April
December 21, 2017
1 Min Read
